More on the mushrooms popping up all over Menlo Park

We heard from Menlo Park resident Eric Sabelman who discovered black mushrooms in his yard last year:

“The black mushrooms of last February have not re-appeared as yet, but there seems to be a bounty of different fungi enjoying our recent wet weather. I haven’t had time to research what species these are.

“The photo with the mossy bricks is right at the base of our recognized-by-the-city heritage American Sycamore. I hope the mushrooms do not indicate problems in its root system.”

That got us to wonder about how mushrooms react to cold weather. A quick web search didn’t reveal an definitive answer, other than some do. Those that are springing up not only in Eric’s yard but throughout Menlo Park and Atherton got a chilly awakening this morning.

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reported: “I recorded is 30.7 degrees outside just after 7:15 pm, and my low is 29.7 registered about 5:00 am. Still brrrrr!”

The forecast for tonight is it to warm up overnight to the mid-40s.

We present a number of Eric’s mushroom photos here, and if you do know what they are, please leave a comment.