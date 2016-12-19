More on the mushrooms popping up all over Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on December 19, 2016

We heard from Menlo Park resident Eric Sabelman who discovered black mushrooms in his yard last year:

“The black mushrooms of last February have not re-appeared as yet, but there seems to be a bounty of different fungi enjoying our recent wet weather. I haven’t had time to research what species these are.

“The photo with the mossy bricks is right at the base of our recognized-by-the-city heritage American Sycamore. I hope the mushrooms do not indicate problems in its root system.”

That got us to wonder about how mushrooms react to cold weather. A quick web search didn’t reveal an definitive answer, other than some do. Those that are springing up not only in  Eric’s yard but throughout Menlo Park and Atherton got a chilly awakening this morning.

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reported: “I recorded is 30.7 degrees outside just after 7:15 pm, and my low is 29.7 registered about 5:00 am. Still brrrrr!”

The forecast for tonight is it to warm up overnight to the mid-40s.

We present a number of Eric’s mushroom photos here, and if you do know what they are, please leave a comment.

