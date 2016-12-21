Guitarist Carlos Pavan brings Argentinian sounds to Menlo Park on Dec. 28

On December 28 at 7:00 pm, the Menlo Park Library will host a guitar recital by Carlos Pavan, featuring music from Argentina as well as the musician’s own original compositions.

Argentine-born Pavan is a composer/guitarist who performs an original blend of tango/folk, classical technique and jazz harmonies. Living in New York since 2000, he has performed internationally, and in such major U.S. venues as Lincoln Center, the New England Conservatory, New York City Center and Kaufman Center.

Pavan’s latest CD Suite del Interior (original compositions for guitar and string quartet) is a blend of Argentine tango/folk dances, jazz harmonies and classical forms which Classical Guitar Magazine praises as sounding “…like expressions of the composer’s ‘interior’ or inner self– his music feels at once intimate, introspective and contemplative, serious but never dark.” World Music Report writes, “…throughout the album…Carlos Pavan shows his ingenuity as a composer who especially understands and uses colour brilliantly in his writing and arrangements.”

When not performing, Carlos Pavan offers private guitar lessons and is also an instructor at Noel Pointer Foundation.

This special performance is free and open to the public, and no reservation is necessary to attend. Funding for this event comes from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.