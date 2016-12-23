A nice little storm blows through Menlo Park

Update from Bill on Saturday, 12/24: “.1″ accumulated in my gauges. Now at 9.1″ season-to-date.”

It was a day of off and on rain, broken up by an occasional blue sky and a rainbow here and there.

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reported in the morning that he’d recorded .5″ overnight, not surprising, particularly for those people who heard the pounding rain around 6:30 am.

His afternoon report added another .3″: “That is .8″ for the day. My season-to-date total is 9”. This compares to 6.15″ same time last year.

“The entirety for rain year ’13-’14 was 9.55″. That grim year pitched us into major conservation.”

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured some of the minor flooding at the Menlo Park train station.

Footnote: Did no one tell Samtrans that Hillview School is closed for the winter break?

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2016