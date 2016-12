As the sun sets, Menlo Park waits for Santa’s arrival

The kids of Menlo Park and Atherton get squirmier by the minute as they try to make it through a Christmas Eve meal and church.

And when they go to bed tonight, they know it’s among the longest nights of the year, both literally and figuratively!

InMenlo co-founder and photographer Scott Loftesness captured a few of the sights around town.