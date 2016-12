Spotted: Luminaires are lighting the streets of Menlo Park on Christmas Eve

As has been the custom for the past few years, luminaries lined Cotton Street in Menlo Park with Hillview Drive fully onboard as well.

But maybe the prettiest luminary display is on Olive Street, a few houses in from Santa Cruz Avenue (top).

We don’t if they’ll be out again on Christmas Day evening, but if you are out and about it’s worth checking out.