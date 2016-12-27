Spotted: Nativity scene re-enacted on Christmas Eve

For those Christians who follow the liturgical calendar, Christmas isn’t over. Rather it just began on Christmas day and will continue to January 6 when the season of Epiphany begins.

So, we feel justified in posting this photo of children at Trinity Church in Menlo Park, recreating the Nativity scene at the afternoon service on Christmas Eve.

And there’s one more reason: baby Jesus is played by Dylan, the firstborn of long time InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg.

Photo by Jared Sines