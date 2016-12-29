Menlo Park resident John Donald looks back on his top entertainment picks for 2016

Here’s some of what I enjoyed during 2016:

Music: According to iTunes, my most played new music of the year.

Singles

– U-turn, Tegan and Sara

– Dirty Mercy, Gin Wigmore

– Mama Said, Lukas Graham

– He Didn’t Mention His Mother, Eleanor Friedberger

– She Makes Me Laugh, The Monkees

– Boyfriend, Tegan and Sara

– America’s Sweetheart, Elle King

– Birth of an Accidental Hipster, The Monkees

– Through the Darkness ft Chali2na, Butterscotch

– I Was There (and I’m Told I Had a Good Time), The Monkees

Albums

– Good Times!, The Monkees

– The Scotch Tapes, Butterscotch

– Phone Power, They Might be Giants

– Hamilton

– Revolution Radio, Green Day

– The Hamilton Mixtape

Concerts: I try to see at least a dozen concerts a year — I fell slightly short.

– The Go! Team (pictured above)

– Poi Dog Pondering

– Gin Wigmore

– Flight of the Conchords

– They Might be Giants

– Frank Turner

– Nacho and the Medicine People

– Jake Shimabukuro

– Also the cover bands Hairstrike and Mustache Harbor

Books: I hit my goal of reading at least 24 books this year, including these which were most impactful.

– All the Birds in the Sky – Charlie Jane Anders

– Version Control – Dexter Palmer

– Walt Disney – Neal Gabler

– Underground Airlines – Ben Winters

– The Boomerang Effect – Gordon Jack

– The Passage Trilogy – Justin Cronin

– Aurora – Kim Stanley Robinson

TV

– The Muppets – so bummed it was canceled…

– The Man in the High Castle – on Amazon Prime. So good, so eerie.

– Black Mirror

– Timeless – surprisingly good for broadcast TV

– Westworld

– Stranger Things

– Game of Thrones

– The Walking Dead – but I quit after this fall’s season opener—that was too much for me.

– Supergirl

– The Flash

– Heroes Reborn – I gave it a chance, hoping against hope that it would get better…

– Orphan Black

– House of Cards

– Survivor – I catch about every other season.

– Downton Abbey

Theater

– Aladdin at Disney California Adventure for the umpteenth and final time (sad that this show finally closed to make way for a Frozen show)

– Middletown at Los Altos Stage Co.

– The Music Man Jr. at Hillview Middle School

– The Diary of Anne Frank at Hillview Middle School

– Catch 22 at Los Altos Stage Co.

– Batboy at Los Altos Stage Co.

– Assassins at Los Altos Stage Co.

– Circle Mirror Transformation at Los Altos Stage Co.

– The Bunner Sisters at The ACT Costume Shop

– Things Reveal Themselves Passing Away at Z Space

Movies

I’m not going to list all the movies I saw this year but we just got back from Moana, and it was really, really good. They were not released this year, but I discovered and enjoyed the indie movies: Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel, Coherence, Ink, The Frame, and I Am Big Bird. I also continued to educate my offspring on the subject of film history; wee watched The Truman Show and Gremlins. Gremlins was very dated, but The Truman Show held up.