Spotted: Menlo Park Firefighters Honor Guard at Foster Farm Bowl

The Menlo Park Fire District and Firefighters Association Honor Guard posted the colors for the playing of the National Anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl Football Game at Levi Stadium yesterday. From left to right: Fire/Engineer Dave Bragg – USMC Gulf War 1 Veteran, Fire/Paramedic Scott Johnson, Captain John Wurdinger – USMC Veteran, Captain/Paramedic Rob Johnson, Retired Fire/Engineer Ken Steele,

Fire/Engineer Eric Mijangos.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Fire