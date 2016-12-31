Looking back on 2016: Most viewed posts #11-20

Here’s what captured the attention of InMenlo readers during 2016. Results include only posts that went live during the past 12 months. (Remembering downtown Menlo Park back in the day, first published in 2012, continues to be in the top 20 year after year.)

Today’s post focuses on #11-20; the top 10 list will be published tomorrow. Note: A special shout out to yesterday’s post about the re-opening of the British Bankers Club in Menlo Park; it fell just a few views short of nabbing the #20 spot (and could catch up later today!).

#11: Biggest thing to hit Menlo Park – ever – is a “digital playground for all ages” The teamLab exhibit, Living Digital Space and Future, at PACE Art + Technology kept crowds coming from its opening in February to its closing on December 18. (Ttop photo of Elizabeth Sullivan in the exhibit photographed by Irene Searles).

#12: Prophetic preacher and justice seeker, The Rev. Ed Bacon preaches at Trinity Church in Menlo Park A nationally-known guest preacher at Trinity not only brought people to the pews, but lots of eyeballs afterwards (we’re guessing from across the country).

#13 A salute to Menlo Park’s most Halloweeny house A Hobart St. neighbor tipped us off about this house with a special Halloween paint job, made possible, homeowner Brandee Barker said, because she was in the midst of remodeling.

#14 Facebook funds further study of Dumbarton Corridor with eye on reducing traffic congestion Facebook and traffic in the same deadline makes readers take notice. (Photo above of Dumbarton Bridge by Scott Loftesness)

#15 Big Game Big Give is the biggest of the big Super Bowl parties – and it took place in Atherton Hard to not draw attention when a story is accompanied by a photo of Jennifer and Joe Montana meeting some kissing seals.

#16 Breaking news: Caltrain evacuated at Menlo Park train station due to concern about suspicious luggage Talk about being in the right place at the right time, the InMenlo team of Linda Hubbard and photographer Irene Searles just happened to be on this train. The bags in question turned out to be stolen, not explosive.

#17 M-A teacher, Menlo Park and Las Lomitas school districts – all honored with Kent Awards for outstanding programs Menlo Park and Atherton’s schools always get attention when put in the spotlight for their good people and programs.

#18 Peck family with long-time Menlo Park roots, own and operate JP Digital Imaging This was one of our most Menlo Park stories of the year. (Photo above of Ashley, Leslie and Jim Peck by Irene Searles)

#19 Menlo Park resident Diane Dittmar tackles homelessness through her work at Abode Services InMenlo was among two dozen media outlets in the Bay Area that took part in Project Homelessness organized by the San Francisco Chronicle.

#20 Marsh Road will re-open between 5:00 and 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 13 The closure of Marsh Road from May to August was one of the biggest news stories in Menlo Park and Atherton, causing major traffic disruption during work on the “ditch” along the side of the road.