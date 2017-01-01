Looking back on 2016: Most viewed posts #1-10

Here’s what captured the attention of InMenlo readers during 2016. Results include only posts that went live during the past 12 months. The #11-20 rankings were published yesterday.

#1 Menlo Park resident and Freewheel Brewing Company owner Malcolm McGinnis dies at age 57 Malcolm and his partners brought great cask ale and new nightlife to Marsh Manor. His dream was to become a brewer, so a life full-filled if cut short. (Top photo courtesy of Searles/McGinnis family)

#2 M-A senior Andre Benz creates YouTube channel featuring Trap music InMenlo has been lucky enough to have the talented journalism students at M-A contribute articles. This one focused on another student who founded a successful YouTube channel.

#3 Three Menlo Park icons all soon to disappear, but it’s the people we do – and will – miss We took a personal approach to this lament about the closure of some of Menlo’s most iconic businesses, focusing on the people we will miss. Beltramos wine expert Gary Mulleneaux (photo below by Scott R. Kline) is at the top of the list.

#4 Clark Atkinson, native son of Menlo Park and man of many talents, dies at age 72 Was there a person who didn’t know Clark — or one of his siblings — growing up in the 50s and 60s in Menlo Park? Clark’s sudden death stunned those who knew and loved him.

#5 Menlo-Atherton High School announces its Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2016 Six student athletes, three teams, one coach, and two parent volunteers made up the Menlo-Atherton High School 2016 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

#6 Picket Fence is new social network in Menlo Park for older adults The goal of this new network is connecting people face-to-face, not online.

#7 Menlo-Atherton High School football coach Adhir Ravipati named 49ers coach of the week It was a big year for the M-A football team that went on to play in one of the state championships. (Adhir is pictured below.)

#8 Wandering the cobblestone streets of Rome with camera in hand InMenlo co-founder Scott Loftesness enjoys traveling the world doing street photography.

#9 Beltramo’s will close doors, property to be sold A business that’s served Menlo Park for over a century shuttered its doors.

#10 Kidnapping attempt reported in Atherton Crimes such as this are luckily not common in Menlo Park or Atherton.