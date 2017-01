It’s a rainy start to the new year in Menlo Park

It rained overnight and off and on throughout the day in Menlo Park in what is forecast to be a rainy start to the new year. More rain tomorrow and over the next week is what’s on tap.

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ checked in with .3″ for the last 24 hours. “My season-to -date total isnow 9.4″. That compares to 6.65″ for the same date in 2016.”