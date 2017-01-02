Menlo Park Kiwanis invites public to hear eclectic group of January speakers

Menlo Park Kiwanis Club meets weekly at Allied Arts Center for lunch and speakers on Tuesdays from noon – 1:15 pm. Visitors are invited to attend. Here is the the list of January speakers:

January 3, 2017 — Binge Drinking In College: Dr. Stephanie Brown (pictured above) is an internationally recognized expert on the treatment of alcoholics and other addictions. She founded the Alcohol Clinic at Stanford University Medical Center in 1997 and served as its director for eight years. She’s also served on the California State Alcoholism Advisory Board and was founding member of the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACOA).

January 10, 2017—Camp FremontJanuary 10, 2017—Camp Fremont: Barbara Wilcox became interested in the hidden World War I tunnels on the Stanford Campus and learned that as America entered the war in 1917, Stanford University leased three-fourths of its Palo Alto land to allow the creation of an Army training camp, Camp Fremont, headquartered in present-day Menlo Park. Her interest developed into a book, World War/Army Training By San Francisco Bay: The Story Of Camp Fremont.

January 17, 2017 — Unique Media Opportunities for Students: Becky Sanders is the Communications & Marketing Manager for Mid-Peninsula Media Center, a nonprofit agency with digital media resources and training available to the public. This website is also a media gallery for “all things Mid-Peninsula.” Becky is a producer, too, and is particularly interested in identifying local songwriters and profiling their music on the show “American Songwriter.”

January 21, 2017: No meeting is scheduled this week as members will attend memorial services for long-time Kiwanis member Anita Douglas at 2:00 pm at Trinity Church, 330 Ravenswood Avenue, Menlo Park.

January 24, 2017 — A Day In The Life Of A Probation Officer: Jody DiMauro has been a probation officer for 25 years, working at both County and Federal levels. With San Mateo County Probation since January of 2004, she has been a Probation Services Manager since October 2011. Currently, she oversees nine officers in the adult court services unit in Redwood City.

January 31, 2017 — Stay In Your Home or Move To A Retirement Community? Kira Reginato, author of Tips For Helping Your Aging Parents (without losing your mind), founded Living Ideas For Elders eight years ago, based on helping hundreds of older adults and their families as an eldercare manager and specialist. She also hosts two weekly radio shows focused on aging.

Photo of Stephanie Brown for InMenlo by Irene Searles (c) 2014