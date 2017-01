Raindrops keep falling on Menlo Park this January

It rained overnight again but eased off around commute/dog walking time. It’s supposed to pick up again this afternoon and into tomorrow. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ:

“I thought there might be more rain than the the .15″ I just measured. The streets are so wet. My season- to-date total, in my backyard, is now 9.55″. That was the full amount for rain year 2013-14.”

On our walk between raindrops, we spotted one tree that was resisting dropping its leaves.