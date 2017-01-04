Jym Marks Quintet performs free concert on January 7

Jazz lovers unite, as the Menlo Park Library presents a free concert from the local group, the Jym Marks Quintet, on Saturday, January 7 at 11:00 am at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.)

Local musician, poet, author, lecturer, and business owner Jym Marks has been a band leader for over 40 years and has played with John Handy, James Moody, and many other jazz greats. His first band, the Jym Marks Afro Ensemble, opened for Thelonious Monk at Palo Alto High School in 1967, and is mentioned in Monk’s book, The Life and Times of an American Original. When not behind his drums, Jym performs his poetry as a member of The Poets Three.

The event will begin with a bit of poetry, transitioning into the poetry of progressive jazz, which Marks says “is a spirit that keeps seeking to change the language…players keep delivering it in their own way, hoping not to say it the same each time.” The ensemble plans to kick off with Thelonious Monk’s Straight, No Chaser, and end with the Miles Davis classic, Walkin’, with a few surprised served up in between.

Refreshments will be served. No reservation is necessary to attend. This event is made possible by funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo of Jym Marks by Chris Gulker (c) 2010