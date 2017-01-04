Live music this weekend at Cafe Zoë

Emails Zoë of Cafe Zoë:

“[We have some of] are some of our favorite local musicians playing this weekend. Friday night [1/6] starting 7:00 pm, we have Scott Bell (of the Bell Brothers) and Scott Thompson performing solo and together on covers and some of their originals. This is always a fun night with good friends of the café.

“Saturday night [1/7] at 7:00 pm, we have Whiskey Pass Neat returning. They are high octane country, and this partly-acoustic set will be 3/5 of the band performing their originals and covers.”