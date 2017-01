Rainfall pushes over 10 inches for Menlo Park

The rain kept coming overnight, continuing with light rain this morning. The temperature had warmed into the low 60s so no chance of snow!

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ at 7:45 am: “I just measured .75″ for rainfall during the night. That brings me to 10.60″ season-to-date.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017