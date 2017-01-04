Spotted: Lots of crab at Cook’s Seafood in Menlo Park

A front page story in today’s San Francisco Chronicle laments the diminishing supply of Dungeness crab at seafood markets and restaurants in the Bay Area as the crab fishing strike goes into its second week.

So, chalk up another reason to be thankful for living in Menlo Park with resident seafood market (and restaurant), Cook’s.

When we stopped in this morning, the display case with brimming with crab. Talking with one of the staff, we learned that Cook’s gets all its crab live and keeps it live in big tanks until ready to boil for those wanting cooked crab. (Cook’s also sells live crab.) “As long as the strike is over relatively soon, we’ll be fine,” he told us.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017