Fire on Selby Lane in Atherton damages garage and deck

Menlo Park Fire responded to a middle of the night fire in the rear of a large, two-story residential structure on Selby Lane in Atherton and quickly determined that all residents were out of the building.

A garage and deck were on fire; it was knocked down by fire personnel within 10 minutes of arrival. The fire had also charred the exterior of the hone up to the second story, so an extensive check for fire penetration into the home’s attic and walls was done.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause, origin and estimated cost of the fire.

Battalion Chief Ben Marra stated: “We responded with five engines, one ladder truck and two Battalion Chiefs for a total of 21 personnel and the call was held at one alarm… we are thankful that no one in the home was injured.”