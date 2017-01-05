Menlo Park Mayor and Police to hold community meeting to discuss residential burglaries

In response to the increase of residential burglaries in the Willow’s neighborhood in the past months, the City of Menlo Park will host a community meeting on January 11, 2017, at 6:30 pm at the Laurel School Upper Campus (275 Elliott Drive).

Mayor Kirsten Keith, MPPD Chief Bob Jonsen and police staff will be in attendance to give an update on the residential burglaries and have an open discussion on addressing these burglaries. Police staff will be present to provide information on the burglaries, how they have occurred, current status of the investigations, and how the Police Department needs your assistance to prevent future burglaries from occurring.

The community meeting agenda consists of:

Introduction – Mayor Kirsten Keith

Crime Update – Chief Bob Jonsen & Commander William Dixon

Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) – Detective Jason Poirier

Neighborhood Watch – Community Service Officer Gonee Sepulveda

Questions

The City of Menlo Park encourages residents to get to know their neighbors, create neighborhood groups, and keep an eye on each other’s homes.

The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 pm and will last approximately two hours with an opportunity for questions and answers. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Contact Mayor Keith if you have questions.

