More rain overnight falls on Menlo Park

According to the weather forecast, we get two days respite from the rain before new storms arrive this weekend and into next week.

This recent storm was a drencher (by local standards). Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “My goodness another .45″ fell while we slept. Season-to-date total is now 11.25″. That compares to 7.75″ same date last year. That rain year surpassed 20″ at 20.65″. Looking good!”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017