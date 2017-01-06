Menlo Park and Atherton residents urged to get ready for the big weekend storm

The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm system will begin moving into the Bay Area beginning Friday evening, Jan. 6. A wind advisory has been issued for our area from Saturday 4:00 am to 1:00 pm with sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

A flash flood watch has been issued beginning Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. The Santa Cruz Mountains are expected to receive as much as 10–12 inches of rain. This will fall on already saturated soil in the San Francisquito Creek watershed area. Locally, Menlo Park is forecast to receive 1–1.5 inches each day, Saturday and Sunday.

The most likely chance of creek flooding is during this weekend’s higher than usual tides, however residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow the local creek level monitor or flood warning system. High tide forecast:

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:53 a.m. (~8.8 ft) and 8:40 p.m. (6.5 ft)

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8:45 a.m. (~9.2 ft) and 9:51 p.m. (~6.6 ft)

The combination of higher tides and rainfall increases the possibility of localized ponding and flooding.

The City of Menlo Park maintains three sandbag stations for residents to pick up sandbags:

Alma Street and Burgess Drive

Laurel Avenue and Pope Street

Fire Station 77 at 1467 Chilco St.

Filled sand bags are provided while supplies last, then sand and empty sand bags will be available. Please bring your own shovel.

The Town of Atherton offers residents up to 20 free sandbags. You need only come down to the Public Works Corporation Yard at 99 Station Lane and load them up. The facility is located behind the permit center (southeast end of the building) and is available 24/7/365.

Residents of both Menlo Park and Atherton are encouraged to be proactive and prepare their homes and their families for the storm:

Clear debris including leaves and vegetation from gutters and drains.

Secure loose outdoor objects including decorations, patio furniture, etc.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution during and after heavy rains due to wet conditions, potential roadway flooding and possible debris in the road.

If you smell natural gas, see downed powerlines, or suspect another emergency situation, leave the area immediately and then call 9-1-1 or PG&E at:

24-hour Customer Service Line: 800-PGE-5000

24-hour Power Outage Line: 800-PGE-5002

For information on weather conditions, visit the local National Weather Service webpage.

Photo by Robb Most