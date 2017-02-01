Atherton resident Louis Matas celebrates his 103rd birthday with friends and family

For Atherton resident Louis Matas, the milestone birthdays just keep coming, as do the annual celebrations at Harry’s Hofbrau in Redwood City where he was last night celebrating turning 103-years-old with family and friends.
Along for the festivities was granddaughter Patricia (pictured top), the Mayor of Atherton and the head of the Carpenter’s Local Union #217, as well as with the Golden Tones singers and the Los Trancos Woods Community Marching Band (pictured below).
Longtime friend Doug Anderson provided InMenlo with some background facts about Louis:
- He moved to the peninsula 75 years ago and has lived on Maple Avenue in Atherton for 46 years.
- He lives alone and takes care of his garden and the numerous fruit trees on his property.
- In October, his drivers license was renewed until he is 107.
- He owns a 1929 Model ‘A’ and is a member of two car clubs.
- He marches in the Los Trancos Woods Community Marching Band.
- He is a member of the Golden Tones, a performing chorus in San Mateo.
- He is the oldest and the ‘longest’ member of the Carpenter’s Union, Local 217 of San Mateo County.
- On his 93rd birthday, the Atherton Mayor proclaimed him the “Mayor of Atherton Avenue.”
Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017
{ 0 comments… add one now }