Suspects in stolen vehicle theft in Menlo Oaks neighborhood arrested

On January 29, 2017, a residential burglary occurred in the 1000 block of Menlo Oaks Drive. During that burglary, the victim’s vehicle keys were stolen. Since that theft, Menlo Park Police Detectives and Narcotics Enforcement Team officers have been monitoring the victim’s vehicle.

On January 31, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m. the victim’s vehicle was stolen. Detectives and officers were able to track the vehicle travelling throughout the neighborhood and located it, unoccupied on Oak Court, in Menlo Park. A witness in the area provided the description of the two suspects who had parked the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Police Officers and Detectives saturated the area and located four subjects in the 1900 block of Euclid Ave., in East Palo Alto. The witness was able to identify the two suspects who were seen running from the stolen vehicle and were arrested.

The following two suspects were arrested: Macias-Vasquez, Noel, a 19-year-old Hispanic male, resident of East Palo Alto was booked into the main jail on charges of auto theft and felony conspiracy; 13-year-old Hispanic juvenile male, resident of East Palo Alto was booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Center on charges of auto theft and felony conspiracy.

It should be noted that the 13-year-old suspect listed above had been arrested by the Menlo Park Police Department, two weeks earlier, on January 13, 2017, while driving a stolen vehicle from East Palo Alto. At that time he had been booked into Hillcrest, but was subsequently released.

Investigation is continuing in an effort to connect the above arrested suspect with the initial burglary committed on January 29, 2017, along with other residential burglaries in the area.

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking anyone who might have information about this case to call Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300 or the Menlo Park Police Anonymous Tip Hotline at (650) 330-6395. This is an ongoing investigation and there is not additional information to be released at this time.