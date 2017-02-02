Inna Cherneykina’s “Still Life: Artistic Experimentation” is on display at Portola Art Gallery

“Still Life: Artistic Experimentation,” a mixed media exhibition by Inna Cherneykina is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in February. The exhibition includes still life compositions completed in a range of different media, including photography, oil and pastel.

The artist, who lives in Foster City, is a painter and 3D game artist. Art for her is an exploration of the intricate interplay between the world and human mind in its most beautiful form. The still life compositions and landscapes she paints are reflections of this enigmatic entanglement of mind and reality.

She believes that true art is born as a harmony between vibrant colors, bold light and mysterious shade captured on canvas in a very personal way. It is her objective in every painting to create this harmony, by seeing the beauty of the world and mixing in her personal vision and admiration of it in just the right proportions.

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, February 11, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park.

“Summer Colors” (12×12″, oil) is one of the featured artworks in Inna Cherneykina’s February exhibit