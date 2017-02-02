The former Roger Reynolds Nursery set to meet the wrecking ball

Menlo Park Historical Association member Jim Lewis emailed: “The guillotine is falling. It’s the end of the road for the endeared local historical property formerly known as the Roger Reynolds Nursery, along with its iconic Carriage House [shown with adjacent dumpster].

“You may wish to take your own photos, documenting one piece of Menlo Park’s past, including its use as Edy’s Ice Cream parlor, remembered by many of Menlo Park, Atherton and surrounding area residents.”

Owner Sally Halstead closed the nursery in September, 2013.