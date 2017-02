Today’s rain pushes annual rainfall over 20 inches

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ emailed late Friday afternoon: “I recorded .4″ of rainfall this day in February. That makes my season-to-date total, 20.3”. Also of note for Menlo Park is the very narrow temperture dfferential between today’s high of 61 plus and low of 55 degrees plus. A normal range might be 20 degrees.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017