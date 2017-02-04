M-A football coach Adhir Ravipati receives Positive Coaching Alliance’s Double Goal Coach Award

Menlo-Atherton High School’s head varsity football coach, Adhir Ravipati, has been chosen as a San Francisco Bay Area Chapter Winner for Positive Coaching Alliance’s Double-Goal Coach Award.
PCA annually honors youth and high school sports coaches from throughout the U.S. who embody the ideals of the Double-Goal Coach® who strives to win, while also pursuing the even more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports.
His selection as a SF Bay Area Chapter Winner qualifies him as a National Finalist for their Double-Goal Coach Award.
Adhir has done an outstanding job as the M-A head varsity football coach the past two years. He has implemented an after school study hall which has raised the team GPA to the highest it has been in years while leading the team to its first ever Nor Cal Championship and berth in the State Championship game. Adhir is highly respected by his players, parents, and peers.
This is the second year in a row an M-A coach has been chosen for this award, cross country coach Eric Wilmurt was chosen last year.
