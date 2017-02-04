Super Bowl hot dogs make perfect game day snack when filled with super food

An event as epic as the Super Bowl needs Super Food. This year we are keeping it simple and vibrant by

kicking things off with “super food” topped hot dogs. A quick rush to the Menlo Park Farmers Market to intercept fresh greens was all it took.

Loaded with vitamin C, calcium and carotenoids, my bunch of Tatsoi greens (pictured below) packs a big punch (but you could easily substitute spinach). Good for your immune system, heart, eye-sight, hair, bones, teeth and skin. I added shallots, lightly fried in olive oil until crisp.

Typically you don’t see a bouquet of watercress at a Super Bowl party. but I’m hoping it’ll be a new trend! t can help lower blood pressure, which all avid football fans need help with. It also aids in lowering cholesterol.

Watercress always reminds me of tea sandwiches, so here I’ve added cucumbers with a touch of lemon juice and zest. So much freshness and crunch!

Hot dogs and mustard are a classic pair. Hot dogs and Osaka Purple Mustard leaves are a new taste sensation! It has many of the benefits of the Tatsoi and watercress, but it also helps detoxify your blood and liver.

So you can feel good about having your’s with an ice cold beer on game day. Along with the mustard greens, this half time snack was topped with grape tomatoes, marinated in a little balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

