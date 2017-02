Weekend rain in Menlo Park pushes annual rainfall past last year’s total

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “While I was sleeping, .45″ of rain found its way into my gauges. My season-to-date total is now 20.85″ with the prospect of more rain to come through out this week. This exceeds all of last year’s total, which was 20.35”.

Photo by Robb Most