Learn about palliative care at Little House on Feb. 9

“Everything you wanted to know about palliative care” is the topic presented by Seniors at Home at Little House (800 Middle Ave.) on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Participating panelists incude Dr. Gary Pasternak, Medical Director, Mission Hospice & Home Care; Martha Kay (MK) Nelson, Director of Spiritual Care for Mission Hospice & Home Care; Redwing Keyssar, MA, FT Director of Palliative Care, JFCS’ Seniors At home; and Gwen Harris, MA, FT, Geriatric Care Manager JFCS’ Seniors at Home.