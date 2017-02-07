Learn about palliative care at Little House on Feb. 9

by Contributed Content on February 7, 2017

“Everything you wanted to know about palliative care” is the topic presented by Seniors at Home at Little House (800 Middle Ave.) on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Participating panelists incude Dr. Gary Pasternak, Medical Director, Mission Hospice & Home Care; Martha Kay (MK) Nelson, Director of Spiritual Care for Mission Hospice & Home Care; Redwing Keyssar, MA, FT Director of Palliative Care, JFCS’ Seniors At home; and Gwen Harris, MA, FT, Geriatric Care Manager JFCS’ Seniors at Home.

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: