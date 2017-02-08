Rain eases a bit today in Menlo Park – more expected on Thursday

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “No rain this afternoon but a total of .3″ overnight and late morning. Season-to-date is 23.1 inches.”

Meanwhile InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most (who’s been out of town for much of the recent rain) was out and about today. He reports: “I was out photographing Pope St (bottom photo) and talked to Leslie Mills. Attached is her photo from when there was the storm warning [yesterday]. She believes that it was the combination of the storm and high tide. The high tide was about an hour before this photo (top).”

More wet weather and high winds are expected through Thursday when a powerful cold front with tropical moisture is expected to sweep across the Bay Area.

Top photo by Leslie Mills; second photo by Robb Most