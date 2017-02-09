Another rain storm pounds Menlo Park – the weekend promises a respite

After a brief respite, it started raining again this morning in Menlo Park. And that meant more flooded roadways and a roaring San Francisquito Creek.

Menlo Park resident Frannie Allen took the dramatic photo (top) at the corner of Cambridge and El Camino.

Shortly before noon, InMenlo contributing photographer took a photo (below) of the roaring San Francisquito Creek at Pope St. in Menlo Park, which was under a flood watch on Feb. 7.

Reported InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ mid-afternoon on Thursday: “A nice steady rainfall since about 9:00 am. [Just before 3:00 pm], 7″ to report brings me to 23.8″ season-to-date. By tomorrow my backyard may exceed rain year 05′-06′ with 24.35″. The possibility of 30″ by April?”

Meanwhile Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman sent out a report about historic levels reached by San Francisquito Creek which borders San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties and stretches from Highway 280 down to the Bay: “At peak stream flow on Tuesday, it made the record books as the 6th largest flow at 4820 cubic feet per second (CFS) as recorded by the USGS Gage located near Junipero Serra Blvd with data being collected since 1930 and as reported by the Creek Joint Powers Authority:”

We’re betting that few residents forget the deluge of 1998 but may be surprised by the big rain of 2012.

1. February 3, 1998 7200 CFS

2. December 22, 1955 5560 CFS

3. December 23, 2012 5400 CFS

4. January 4, 1982 5220 CFS

5. January 1, 2005 4840 CFS

6. February 7, 2017 4820 CFS

Photo top by Frannie Allen; second photo by Robb Most