M-A Girls win 1st place at CCS Wrestling Tournament

The Menlo-Atherton Girls Varsity Wrestling team won 1st place at the Central Coast Section (CCS) Tournament last weekend, (February 3-4), making M-A history with the first-ever CCS Wrestling title for M-A, girls or boys!

The grappling girls attacked the competition at Oak Grove High School in San Jose earning 1st place out of 66 schools with 28 pins, overtaking the closest competitor, Terra Nova, by a margin of over 36 points, (MAHS 196.5 – Terra Nova 160).

Filling 11 of the 14 weight classes, eight of M-A girl wrestlers medaled at this two-day wrestling event. This feat is even more remarkable considering that two years ago the M-A Girls team had only one wrestler, senior Chelsea Wilson.

Special congratulations and gratitude goes to M-A Wrestling Coach Philip Hoang, who also won the “CCS Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year Award” this weekend. By encouraging leadership and teamwork in his M-A wrestling program, Hoang promotes positive youth development at an important time in students’ lives.

Five Bears earned 1st through 3rd place at CCS, qualifying them to compete at the California Girls State Wrestling Finals at the Visalia Convention Center February 24-25: senior Chelsea Wilson, freshman Anna Smith, sophomore and Team Captain Lauren McDonnell, and sophomores Folashade Akinola and Abby Ericson. Placing new CCS records, Wilson and Akinola are M-A’s first two-time CCS Wrestling Champions and Smith is now the 4th freshman in M-A Wrestling history to qualify for the State competition, joining Wilson, Akinola, and Ericson.

Come out and support M-A’s Wrestling team as the school hosts the Pacific Athletic League (PAL) Wrestling Championship Tournament in Ayers Gym on Friday, February 17 (Girl Wrestlers) from 2:00 to 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 18 (Boy Wrestlers) from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. Over 70 of California’s top female wrestlers and 180 male wrestlers will compete at PAL.