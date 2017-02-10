Music and fundraising for Willow Oaks School at Cafe Zoë on Saturday, Feb. 11

Emails Kathleen Daly, owner of Cafe Zoë : “Saturday evening is something really special. Not only do we have Scott Bell and Scott Thompson returning to play music at 7:00 pm, but before the event we will host a musical ensemble from Willow Oaks school. Get to the cafe at 5:15 pm to watch a set from a guitar ensemble consisting of all 6th grade students.

“There will also be a group of 3rd graders that will be singing along with the 6th grade guitar ensemble. They will be playing “Cups” from the movie Pitch Perfect, “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley, “Eleanor Rigby” by the Beatles, “Pumped up Kicks” by Foster the People, and “Lost Boy” by Ruth B.

“February kicks off our fundraising for the Willow Oaks school to purchase new choral risers for their Spring and Winter music recitals. We will be encouraging donations to this cause during evenings that we host live music. Even some musicians performing this month have graciously offered their support and donations.

“For those of you who might not know, Willow Oaks is a Ravenswood School District K-8 school located on Willow Road serving families of Menlo Park and East Palo Alto. Let’s help out our neighborhood school!”