Community Town Hall with MPCSD incoming Superintendent Erik Burmeister set for Feb. 16

There will be a Community Town Hall meeting with Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) incoming Superintendent Erik Burmeister on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm in the Cypress Room at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma Street, Menlo Park.

Topics include public school funding changes impacting all California communities and the state of our K-8 schools locally. He will review Menlo Park’s funding challenges, how those will be addressed, and discuss Measure X, the parcel tax renewal measure on the March 7 ballot.