Love the Earth is part of pre-Valentines program offered by Menlo Spark

Diane Bailey, who is Executive Director of Menlo Spark, let us know about a fun art project called “Love Your Earth” her organization sponsored yesterday at the Boys & Girls Club in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park as a prelude to today’s Valentine celebration. She emails:

“[The] BGCP has been integrating environmental themes into some of their programs.[Yesterday] Jonathan Hooker, with support from David Cruz, led students through an art project creating little 3-D paper Loraxes. We talked to the kids about the story of the Lorax and what it means to Love the Earth, ­clean up trash outside, recycle, save water, protect habitat for the animals who live in it and also us humans. The kids were great about sharing their ideas too.”

Photos courtesy of Menlo Spark