Multi-faith panel to address pluralism and mutual respect on Feb. 18

The Menlo Park Library is hosting a panel discussion on February 18 featuring representatives of several major world religions who will address questions about how each of their traditions is able to adhere to its convictions while taking a positive and respectful stance toward the diverse beliefs of others.
The speakers are being provided courtesy of ING: the Islamic Networks Group. ING is a non-profit organization whose mission is to counter prejudice and discrimination against American Muslims by teaching about their traditions and contributions in the context of America’s history and cultural diversity, while building relations between American Muslims and other groups. Founded in 1993, ING builds bridges among people of all backgrounds, through education and community engagement.
The panel discussion event is free to attend. It will start at 11:00 am at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers (701 Laurel Street). Refreshments will be served, courtesy of the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
Note: photo, courtesy of ING, represents diverse faith traditions and not the panel participants
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
This is a total a progressive political correct venture, nothing less. It is a movement by the socialist on the left to force acceptance of Islamic terrorist that hate America, hate women and treat them that way, hate Gays and kill Christians. The left is ignorant to this facts and do not realize our past muslim president conspired with the terrorists to bring in as many “refugee’s” as he he could during his trespass in D.C. I have had it with the hate America crowd…..as well as the Anarchists that are now acting out as they did in Bezerkly!