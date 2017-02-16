M-A Drama presents The Addams Family for its spring musical the next two weekends

Izzie Nada plays Morticia and Teddy Pagee plays Gomez (both pictured above) in Menlo-Atherton High School’s drama department production of the musical, The Addams Family.

The production is overseen by the school’s newest drama teacher, Danette Bathauer, who arrived on campus last fall but has taught drama for over 20 years, most recently in the Clovis Unified School District.

“I suppose I chose The Addams Family for many of the same reasons I watched The Addams Family television show as a child,” she said. “While the show pokes fun at the quirks and eccentricities of the Addams Family, the real theme revolves around accepting others for who they are, no matter how different.”

The cast includes Daniel Mountfort as Lurch, George Stevenson as Fester, Emma Denend as Wednesday, Manuela Velasquez as Grandma, and Michael Pagee as Pugsley, in addition to the two leads.

The show opens Friday, February 17 at 8:00 pm at the school’s Performing Art Center with additional performances on February 18 and 24 at 8:00 pm and February 19, 25 and 26 at 2:00 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Top photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017