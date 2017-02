Overnight showers yield to sunshine mid-morning in Menlo Park

The rain that began overnight was not enough to get the Marsh Rd. “ditch” flowing like it did last week when this photo was taken. But there’s more rain on the horizon, extending well into next week.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.3″ as of 7:20 am. My season-to-date total now 24.75″ with more likely to fall.”

Photo by Robb Most