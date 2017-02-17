Rainy winter makes for all kinds of mushroom monsters

We’ve previously highlighted the “spooky black” mushrooms in Menlo Park resident Eric Sabelman’s backyard, one example of the rains this winter prompting the sprouting of all kinds of ‘shrooms all over town.

We came across the ones pictured here in west Menlo on Vine Street. They are about the size of a grapefruit in diameter, and this was one of five clusters. Maybe a wise reader knows what kind they are.

Meanwhile, InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reports this morning: “As of 7:35 pm, another .2″ to report. My season-to-date figure is 24.95″, and the tempo is increasing. By the end of the day my backyard will exceed 25”.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017