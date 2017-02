Wet and windy weather continues in Menlo Park

St. Patrick’s Day may be a month off but Menlo Park is already showing is greene side y in shades both mossy and chatruese on its oak trees and fences.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ this morning: “.8″ more rainfall [from last afternoon and overnight]. I am now 25.9″ season-to-date.”

According to forecasters, today should provide the only respite into what will continue to be wet and windy weather over the next few days.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2017