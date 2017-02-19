16th annual LUNAFEST®Film festival coming to Menlo Park at the Guild Theatre

LUNAFEST®, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by the Zonta e-Club of Silicon Valley at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park on March 4, 2017, from 10:00 am to noon.

This festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through nine short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, motherhood, body image, aging, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

Tickets are $15 student\$20 advance\$25 at the door.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit the Breast Cancer Fund and the Zonta e-Club of Silicon Valley. Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA®, The Whole Nutrition Bar for Women®, raised over $965,000 for Breast Cancer Fund and over $2,600,000 for other women’s non-profit organizations.

Photo from The Honey and The Bees short film