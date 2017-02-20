Rain that began last night in Menlo Park continues to fall with little respite

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on February 20, 2017

PM update: Bill sent this update before the torrential rain that hit just before 3:00: “Another. 45 inches to report since this morning. N0w season-to-date is 27.3″.”

Late yesterday afternoon it was still possible to dodge what were off and on light sprinkles, which these kids enjoyed doing after a performance of The Addams Family The Musical at M-A. But the respite was short-lived with rain starting to fall in earnest overnight.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Another .95″ to report this morning. My season-to-date total is now 26.95″ with rain still falling. I hope InMenlo followers continue to see all this rain as a blessing and not as a nuisance. These storms will run out.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017

 

