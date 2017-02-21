Peninsula Volunteers receives two grants to support its programs for older adults

Menlo Park-based non-profit Peninsula Volunteers, Inc. (PVI) has received two grants totaling $75,000 from the Peninsula Health Care District’s (PHCD) Community Grants Program. The grant will support Meals on Wheels and Rosener House Adult Day Services, two of PVI’s programs serving seniors in San Mateo County and beyond. Meals on Wheels delivers daily hot, nutritious meals to homebound seniors, and Rosener House offers a therapeutic activity program for older adults with disabilities and support for their families.

Meals on Wheels recently expanded to serve most of San Mateo County, from Daly City through East Palo Alto, bringing personal daily contact and a hot meal to older adults who are homebound and not able to cook or shop for themselves.

Rosener House Adult Day Services serves San Mateo and Santa Clara counties with an extensive activity program including physical, occupational, speech and music therapies, exercise and art classes, brain games, current events, all planned to maintain and improve cognitive and physical functioning. It also offers family caregivers weekly support groups and other educational opportunities.

All PVI program are designed to assist older adults age in place.