Spotted: Signs of spring at Sacred Heart Schools

Did you know that there’s a little barnyard at Sacred Heart Schools in Atherton? We were lucky enough to get a tour a few years back.

Recently one of the nanny goats (Madeleine, we think) gave birth to triplets. It’s a sign that spring is on the way!

Two years ago, it made news worldwide when Donna gave birth to quads.

Photo by Frances Nuelle