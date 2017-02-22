Potential flooding in state keeps Menlo Park Fire Districts Swift Water Rescue Team in demand

Just over a week ago the Menlo Park Fire Districts Swift Water Rescue Team was deployed to Oroville in the event of a dam failure. More recently, the Rescue Team was strategically staged at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento (pictured) in case of flooding, levee failure, or any other type of technical water-related emergency as deemed by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CAL-OES).

The Team’s newest assignment brings them back into the region and their home base. Today, the specialized 14 member Swift Water Rescue Team will be headed to a staging area in Santa Clara County due to flooding along Coyote Creek.

“These guys are the Fire Services version of military special operators, they are well trained, highly capable and are a very focused tool, or instrument, that can be tactically used for complex, technical and precision water rescue operations”, said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman.