Spotted: Whirling, swirling Atherton Channel near Los Lomitas School

Robin Tobias snapped this photo of the Atherton Channel near Las Lomitas School around 5:00 pm yesterday. She emailed: “I saw two ducks bodysurfing but couldn’t catch a photo, they were too fast and having a blast!”

More rain poured down on Menlo Park around dinnertime and into the early evening on Tuesday. Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.5″ in my gauge…now 29.2″ season-to-date.”

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2017