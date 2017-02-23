For a weekend treat, go see The Addams Family at M-A

We at InMenlo don’t normally do reviews, whether it be restaurants, books, movies, or plays. But accompanied by a 5 1/2-year-old-boy and 9-year-old girl last weekend, we saw The Addams Family, a musical that’s being presented by the Menlo-Atherton Drama Department at the school’s Performing Arts Center.

It’s a great family entertainment treat, very well done in every respect. (One caveat: the 5 1/2-year-boy got a little restless in the second act, sighing at times, “ah, another slow song…”)

So what’s good about it? Just about everything. The singing and acting of lead actors, supporting actors and accompanying chorus. The costumes. The live orchestra. The price of admission: $10 for students and seniors 62 plus; $14 for adults.

There are three more performance, Friday, Feb. 24, a 8:00 pm and then at 2:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 25 and 26). Tickets are available at the door.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017