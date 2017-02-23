Menlo Park City School District Speaker series topics for next three months

Raising Empowered Girls

Lauren Hersh, Director, Anti Trafficking Policy & Advocacy at Sanctuary for Families

A workshop to examine some of the toughest issues that today’s teens are up against through a gender lens — sexting, slut shaming and sexual violence — and provide parents with tools to equip our young women as they navigate their growing independence.

February 28, 2017, 6:30 pm, Hillview Middle School PAC

Beyond Measure: Film Screening and Panel Discussion

Beyond Measure sets out to challenge the assumptions of our current education story. Rather than ask why our students fail to measure up, this film asks us to reconsider the greater purpose of education. It looks at schools across the country that are breaking away from an outmoded, test-driven education are shaping a new vision for classrooms. Beyond Measure offers a positive picture of what’s possible in American education when communities decide they are ready for change.

March 20, 2017, 6:30 pm, Hillview Middle School PAC

Get Connected: Talking with Your Adolescent about Sexual Health

Perryn Reis, Associate Director & Abi Karlin-Resnick, Executive Director of Health Connected

A parent-only interactive workshop will be facilitated by Health Connected, the leading provider of puberty and education in San Mateo County schools. The session will provide tips and strategies for you, as a parent, to create an environment of comfort and trust with your child to discuss puberty and their emerging sexuality. This workshop is designed for adults who have teens and pre-teens.

April 24, 2017, 6:30 pm, Hillview Middle School PAC