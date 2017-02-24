Menlo Park Kiwanis Club announces upcoming speakers for its weekly meetings

The Menlo Park Kiwanis Club meetings are held every Tuesday at Allied Arts Center, from 12:00 – 1:15. Visitors are invited to attend meetings by contacting the Kiwanis Club. Here is a list of speakers for the next three meetings.

February 28: Tony Green, Advanced Materials Foundation for Sustainable Future Products, “What Are Advanced Materials & Why Should We Care?”

Advanced materials are defined as novel materials with engineered properties. A Novel material is new and does not resemble anything which has been used in the past. The products used with these materials make the production created with them smaller, stronger and more ecologically sustainable. Examples include Graphene and Nano Carbon Tubules, Biomaterial and Metals. Tony Green’s background in clean-tech, which includes experience in water, energy, chemicals and the environment ensures attendees will walk away knowing much more about the benefits of advanced materials.

March 7: Lori Heathorn, All Horizons Travel, “Making International Travel Less Stressful”

Lori Heathorn is fond of saying, “I inherited three things from my dad: great hair, a passion for Disney and an obsession for travel.” She has been traveling since 1987 and has been to 56 countries on 6 continents. She specializes in Europe, cruises, Australia/New Zealand, and Disney, including Disney with Special Needs. Her many experiences include the time she delivered mail with the postman in Outback Australia (five homesteads in 12 hours on dirt tracks) and hiked to the top of a fjord in Norway. Though she does not sell travel, she enjoys sorting through the nitty-gritty details that bog down adventurous souls. With many uncertainties popping up in the world of international travel today, this promises to be a very timely topic.

March 14: Allison Carpenter, Stanford Class of ’79, “Letters from Stanford Students”

Allison Carpenter will relay stories from her just released book, Letters from Stanford Students. This collection of handwritten and electronic correspondence was written by generations of Stanford students, beginning in 1891. Her book evokes a sense of heritage, history and shared experiences common to college students everywhere. This cross-generational conversation about life at Stanford shows that some things just don’t change that much throughout the years, like the struggle to succeed at Stanford. However other things, like mores and technology have changed students even as they have adapted to them as their letters show. Allison Carpenter promises to take audiences on a walk through the Stanford campus through the words of its students.